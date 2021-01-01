Phore Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Phore has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $14,427.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001947 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004928 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,928,384 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.