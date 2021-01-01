PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.75

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.93. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 274,372 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

