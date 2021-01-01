PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.87. 20,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 26,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

