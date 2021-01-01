Pinduoduo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 98,018 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 32,672 call options.

PDD stock opened at $177.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

