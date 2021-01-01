Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ping Identity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.47.

PING stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -409.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,160.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

