Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.