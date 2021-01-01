Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 9,767 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $770,009.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

