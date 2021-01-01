PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.43

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.03. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 13,785 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

About PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

