PIXEL Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $517,227.78 and approximately $1.73 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,275.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.84 or 0.01160869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00053481 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00243614 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

