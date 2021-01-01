Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.03. 312,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 154,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several research firms have commented on POAHY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

