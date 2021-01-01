Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PSTX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 6th

Poseida Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PSTX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 6th. Poseida Therapeutics had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Poseida Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $10.97 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $678.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,281,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,097,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,473,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,218,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,987,000.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

