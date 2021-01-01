PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.
PPL opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.