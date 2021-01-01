PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

PPL opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

