PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PQG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

PQG stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after buying an additional 95,424 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 221,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 163,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

