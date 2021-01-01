Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 99,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 341,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Get Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.