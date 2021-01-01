Premier Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

NYSE PFC opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.87 million.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

