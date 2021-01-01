Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PMOIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS PMOIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 36,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,651. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $251.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

