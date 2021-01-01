ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) Shares Up 0.5%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.81. 12,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 7,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,308,000.

