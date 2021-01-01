PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit