PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

