Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ROSYY stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.
About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom
