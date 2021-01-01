Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.55

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

PLSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

