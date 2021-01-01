Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives $12.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

