PutinCoin (PUT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $84.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. PutinCoin has a market cap of $34,596.08 and $84.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,012.83 or 0.99832330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00042311 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

