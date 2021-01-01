Pylon Network (PYLNT) Market Cap Hits $592,801.75

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Pylon Network has a market cap of $592,801.75 and approximately $55.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00304587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.77 or 0.01987681 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

PYLNT is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

