Quant Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $11.15 or 0.00037991 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $134.64 million and $2.26 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004763 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001879 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004412 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003312 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

