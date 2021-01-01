Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and $408,451.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00304587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.77 or 0.01987681 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.