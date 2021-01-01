Raise Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Raise has a market cap of $40,714.88 and approximately $19.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00127789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00557958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00166126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00301186 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049165 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

