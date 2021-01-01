RAMP Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $187,745.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00178556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00554308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300256 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049760 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,788,916 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.