Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.94 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $3,022.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00127310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00555054 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00165503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00301879 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.