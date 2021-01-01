Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 535,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 696,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $413.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

