Realty Income Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on O. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

NYSE O opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.