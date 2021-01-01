REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Trading Up 10.9%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 3,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REC Silicon ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

