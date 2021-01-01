Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.10. Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

