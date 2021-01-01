Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) Insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore Acquires 5,424 Shares

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore bought 5,424 shares of Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of A$20,161.01 ($14,400.72).

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.88.

Get Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) alerts:

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.