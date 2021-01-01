Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $8,310.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00305402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.15 or 0.01991417 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

