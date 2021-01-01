Renee R. Anderson Buys 2,453 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $14,987.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 518,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $221,000.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

