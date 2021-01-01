Renee R. Anderson Buys 2,453 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $14,987.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $14.23.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 518,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $221,000.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
