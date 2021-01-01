Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $74,855.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00299767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.26 or 0.01985307 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.