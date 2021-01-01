Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $754.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster bought 1,000 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

