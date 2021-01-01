Reviewing Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) & Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teletouch Communications and Deutsche Telekom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teletouch Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Telekom 0 3 7 1 2.82

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teletouch Communications and Deutsche Telekom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom $90.19 billion 0.96 $4.33 billion $1.08 16.92

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Teletouch Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Teletouch Communications has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Teletouch Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Teletouch Communications and Deutsche Telekom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom 3.31% 7.94% 2.15%

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Teletouch Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teletouch Communications Company Profile

Teletouch Communications, Inc. provides wireless services and consumer electronics to individual consumers, businesses, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless telecommunications solutions, including cellular, GPS-telemetry, and wireless messaging. Teletouch Communications serves approximately 38,000 cellular customers. The company also provides its products and services through a chain of 19 retail and agent stores under the Teletouch and Hawk Electronics brand names; direct sales force; and through various retail e-commerce Websites. In addition, it operates a consumer electronics and cellular equipment wholesale distribution business, primarily serving carrier agents, rural cellular carriers, smaller consumer electronics, and automotive retailers and auto dealers. The company acquires, sells, and supports various types of cellular telephones, related accessories, telemetry, car audio, and car security products under various direct distribution agreements with manufacturers. Teletouch Communications, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On October 3, 2013, Teletouch Communications Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers Internet services; Internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 184 million mobile customers and 21 million broadband customers, as well as 28 million fixed-network lines. Deutsche Telekom AG has a collaboration with VMware, Inc. on cloud-based open and intelligent virtual RAN platform to bring agility to radio access networks for existing LTE and future 5G networks; and partnership with Microsoft to deliver high-performance cloud computing experiences. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

