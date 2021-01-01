Richard A. Galanti Sells 1,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $376.78 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.91 and a 200 day moving average of $349.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

