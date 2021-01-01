Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.53 ($0.03). 69,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,164,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.58 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.73.

About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

