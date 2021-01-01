RLI (NYSE:RLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.72

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.72 and traded as high as $103.98. RLI shares last traded at $103.06, with a volume of 89,406 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after acquiring an additional 263,858 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 226,245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,363,000 after acquiring an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

