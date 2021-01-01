Robert Martin Haire Sells 150,000 Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$547,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,189.85.

Robert Martin Haire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Robert Martin Haire sold 19,224 shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$66,515.04.

On Monday, November 9th, Robert Martin Haire sold 175,000 shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$528,500.00.

TSE ECO traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.69. The company had a trading volume of 215,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,798. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$3.91. The company has a market cap of C$209.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 37.13, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

