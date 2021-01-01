Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Sells $950,683.92 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCKT stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 254,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.