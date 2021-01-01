Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Sells $950,683.92 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCKT stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 254,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit