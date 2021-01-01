Roth Capital Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $95.00

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $106,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $15,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 822.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit