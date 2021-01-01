Roth Capital Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $95.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $106,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $15,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 822.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.