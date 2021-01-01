Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €64.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.94 ($64.64).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.08. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,992.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.