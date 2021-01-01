Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €64.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.94 ($64.64).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.08. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,992.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

