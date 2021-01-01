Rupee (RUP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $53.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 52.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $48,652.46 and approximately $53.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,601,300 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

