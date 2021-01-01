Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.00

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.00 and last traded at C$22.94, with a volume of 27813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 52.98.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$637.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4609579 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 354.31%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,200,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

