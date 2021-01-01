Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.00

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.00 and last traded at C$22.94, with a volume of 27813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 52.98.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$637.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4609579 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 354.31%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,200,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit