Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Ryerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $831.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryerson will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 114.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

