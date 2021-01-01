Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $49.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.36 million and the lowest is $49.04 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $48.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $158.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.10 million to $158.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.60 million, with estimates ranging from $197.86 million to $219.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

A number of analysts recently commented on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe Bulkers stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Friday. 147,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

