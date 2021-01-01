Safe (SAFE) Trading 29.8% Lower Over Last Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. Safe has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $70,441.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000945 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

